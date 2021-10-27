 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $185,000

New flooring and paint throughout this nice 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage home in Joliet perfect for a first time home buyer. Has a big back yard nice size living room with a master bedroom that easily fits a king bed with plenty of room for dressers. Refrigerator, Range oven and washer and dryer all stay.

