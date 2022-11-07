This one of a kind water frontage home sitting on 9.92 acres is tucked away for privacy, yet still close to all the city amenities. As you enter the main level you're met with a rustic inspired living-room featuring a rock fireplace, tongue and groove vaulted ceilings and custom antler lighting. The gourmet kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with its oversized granite island and luxury appliances. The master bedroom en suite exudes luxury. With two more bedrooms and a private den, you will have plenty of space for guests. The covered deck creates another living space for watching all types of weather unfold. Savor evenings around the outdoor fireplace while making lasting memories. The oversized shop houses an apartment on the upper level and emanates all of the details that you would expect. You be awed by the Montana backdrop as well as all the wildlife that run across the property.
3 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $2,500,000
