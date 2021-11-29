3 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $2,500,000

Fisherman’s paradise home on 9.92 acres with Rock Creek frontage and a large spring fed pond loaded with fish. This beautiful home is ideally located between Billings and Red Lodge. It has country living with city amenities including natural gas and no dirt road. There are plenty of water rights with a great producing well. The home is approximately 3300 sf with a chef’s kitchen. There is a 5800 sf shop with an ultimate man cave/apartment upstairs. This structure has 2 bathrooms and the main part of the building is commercially proportioned with an oversized door and 18’ ceilings. The property is comprised of 2 tracts of land with multiple options for another home site. Entertain outdoors with a white sandy beach, outdoor fireplace, outdoor shooting range, and lots of fishing. A property like this is a rare opportunity to find. All furnishings & automobilia are available separate from sale of property. Mowers, skid steer & firetruck are also available.