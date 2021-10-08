3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $150,000

3 bed, 1 bath 1322 sq.ft. home in Laurel. Don’t miss out on this great investment opportunity. Needs some TLC but has tons of potential in this one level home on 8400 ft. corner lot. Living room w/wood burning stove. 3rd Bedroom could also serve as a bonus room, family room, rec room etc. Large fenced in yard with separate court yard type area off of dining area.