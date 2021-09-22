3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $159,900

Bright and sunny 3-bedroom 1 bath bungalow with 2 car detached garage. Great home for investment opportunity or perfect home to enjoy as your own. One level living with main floor washer/dryer. Eat-in kitchen with ample cupboard space. 2 good sized bedrooms plus one small bedroom that could also be perfect office space. Spacious yard on corner lot. Rear patio area lets you enjoy being outside- perfect for summer and fall. Call today to take a look at this home.