3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $175,000

Looking for a large lot to build a shop or multi-units? Zoned Residential Limited Multi-Family. This large 10,500 sq ft lot has so much to offer. The house is a 3 bedroom 1 bath, over 1400 sq. ft., newer roof and exterior paint. Check out the possibilities. City of Laurel planning department can assist with development information. Zoning could allow for a total of 4000 sq ft. of coverage, add duplex or another house or shop. Buyer to verify information with City of Laurel for approval. The garage is large but needs work.

