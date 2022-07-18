This wonderfully laid out home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with an open kitchen, dining & living room space. Master suite with private bath and walk in closet on one end of the home and the other two bedrooms and bath on the other end. Big back yard fenced with a big shed for all your toys. Well for the yard. Well appears to be good but owner has never used the well. Well pipe easily came out and went back in the well.
3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
High winds and low visibility appear to have contributed to a crash Friday afternoon involving multiple cars and possibly semi-trucks on Interstate 90 eastbound between 19 miles east of Billings to three miles west of Hardin.
A black cloud of dust swallowed a portion of Interstate 90 west of Hardin on Friday, blinding drivers and causing a massive, deadly pileup.
The oldest victim was a 72-year-old woman driving an SUV. She and three of her passengers, which included a 3-year-old boy, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court this week with attempting to pay for sex with minors.
Magic City institution will say goodbye to the fans during the Tuesday evening broadcasts on KTVQ.
A Billings man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 27 years in prison for drug and sex trafficking crimes.
A Carbon County police deputy killed two men in a traffic accident on Friday night, Montana Highway Patrol reports. The accident took place on Highway 212 near Roberts.
Six people were killed, including three children in last Friday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 90 near Hardin. Eleven people were wounded and three have critical injuries.
American Prairie finalized the purchase of the 32,000-acre 73 Ranch in December 2021. Prior to the acquisition, the Bureau of Land Management had been seeking to buy the ranch’s deeded land in a deal that fell through over pricing.
Although destructive for people, high-water events are a natural part of river systems.