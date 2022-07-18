3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $179,900

This wonderfully laid out home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with an open kitchen, dining & living room space. Master suite with private bath and walk in closet on one end of the home and the other two bedrooms and bath on the other end. Big back yard fenced with a big shed for all your toys. Well for the yard. Well appears to be good but owner has never used the well. Well pipe easily came out and went back in the well.