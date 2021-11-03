 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $189,900

Clean, cute & move in ready! This light and bright single level home features a newer furnace, A/C unit, roof, windows, back patio & more! A great layout that really maximizes every inch! Tile shower & large back yard! Storage shed for toys. Extra long drive thru driveway as well as a poured parking pad. Such a great house!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel mayor dies of COVID
Local News

Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News