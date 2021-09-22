3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $237,000

So much potential with this 1912 farmhouse on 2.23 acres that is located within a minute of Laurel. Variety of opportunities await for this property that has some updates but still needs TLC. Some recent updates include metal roof, some new windows, some new carpets and interior paint, newer well (used for the house but not for drinking water) and more. Make it your dream home by completing updates or purchase as investment property to rent out along with the potential to subdivide land for another building site (buyers to check with City of Laurel, Yellowstone County about subdivision process and options). Variety of outbuildings on property also need work but add to the character of this unique property. Shares to Old Mill Ditch Company would transfer with sale. Property being sold "As-Is." Seller is asking for cash buyers only. Buyers to verify all conditions of property.