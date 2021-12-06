3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $330,000

Investment property zoned highway commercial with many opportunities! Build a business or shop for your business! Option galore for this property. Approx. 1.73 acres to enjoy an amazing highway presence. 3 bed 1 ba home w/ 2 car garage available for rental income or yourself! Plus an additional building behind the house that is 836 sq ft. This could be gutted and redone as an office or storage space. Acreage is already subdivided into 4200 sq ft lots so easy to split up! May consider seller financing with the right offer.