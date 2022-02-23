3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $349,900

Can this cutie be anymore refreshing? Not only is the paint fresh, but so are the custom-made cabinets, sanded wood floors, and newly tiled bathrooms! Completely renovated and 100% turnkey! You won't have to do a darn thing, except move right in and kick back while looking through the brand-new large windows as it snows in this centrally located home within the heart of Laurel. The 2nd kitchen offers a unique spin on having a separate entertaining area on the 2nd story, including a 2nd bathroom and sunlit retreat instead of having this space in the basement. Would work great for guests, renters, traveling professionals or your workspace without having to drive to the office. Drive through access to the alley makes an ideal canvas for you to build your dream garage or shop. Covered back patio awaits spring and summer fun! Roof, siding, gutters and windows replaced 2 years ago.