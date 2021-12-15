 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $349,900

This 3 bed 1 bath home on close to 3 acres has been remodeled very tastefully , new flooring,trim,new doors,new siding and roof on home and double garage, both home and garage have new windows, new garage doors with new openers ,new furnace to accommodate the new central air. this property has no restrictions and has been approved for another dwelling.separate man cave in garage. must see. Fenced and ready for your livestock!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News