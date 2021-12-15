This 3 bed 1 bath home on close to 3 acres has been remodeled very tastefully , new flooring,trim,new doors,new siding and roof on home and double garage, both home and garage have new windows, new garage doors with new openers ,new furnace to accommodate the new central air. this property has no restrictions and has been approved for another dwelling.separate man cave in garage. must see. Fenced and ready for your livestock!
3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $349,900
