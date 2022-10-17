3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $599,000

Are you looking for a unique horse property with 3.81 acres and fantastic water rights? With three wells and two shares of the Old Mill Ditch, on a secluded road, just a couple of minutes outside of Laurel. This property is waiting for the next owner to take it to its full splendor. The large ranch-style home features three bedrooms on the main floor, two baths, main floor laundry, large living room. The kitchen features granite countertops, double ovens, and a gas cooktop. The double car attached garage is oversized with one taller door to accommodate a larger vehicle. The greenhouse needs some love but has so much potential. The yard has underground sprinkling—Alley between pastures. The heating system in the shop not being used. The seller indicates it could be operable as well as the in-floor heat in the basement. CAREFUL, NO STEPS OFF DINING SLIDING DOOR.