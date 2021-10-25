This property is a rare find in the heart of Laurel. Beautiful 3-acre property located on a private lane at the end of W. 12th Street where you will enjoy country living right on the edge of town. This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home has an open concept for family and friends to gather and a stunning kitchen to entertain. The bonus room provides great extra space for crafts or guests. Attached garage plus 2 shops (42 x 30 & 30 x 34) for all your projects and toys. No known restrictions. Irrigation for landscaped yard w/ mature trees from ditch shares. This one owner home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move in. Enjoy the views from the deck all summer and in cooler months the sunroom provides a cozy spot to relax. Inside and outside this home will not disappoint! Call to set up showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $605,000
