3 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $689,900

Space, views, and storage! Enjoy the county living in this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home sitting on 20 acres! As you walk into the home, you will enjoy the kitchen with updated appliances and vaulted ceilings, a cozy living room surrounded by windows with views in every direction, and the dining area that is perfect for entertaining with access to the large wrap-around deck. Continuing on the main floor you will find a large master bedroom, additional bedroom, bathroom, and laundry with storage and 1/2 bath. The lower level features a spacious walk-out family room with pellet stove, another bedroom, storage room & a custom bathroom. Take in all the beautiful sunsets, mountain views, wildlife and your own livestock roaming the land from the large covered deck. Lots of places to explore & plenty of room for all your toys & vehicles in the carport, huge shop and oversized 2 car with heated workshop.