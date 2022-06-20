3 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $3,900,000

Elk and mule deer central. This is a remote property that feels like a big game drop camp with high speed internet, warm beds and hot showers. 200 acres that is surrounded by the private ranches and borders 120,000 acres of public land with very little public access. This hunt district has the highest number of bull/cow tags and mule deer buck tags in Montana. 3/2 log cabin with full basement. Gun vault/large safe in basement. Bunk room and 1/2 bath being built in basement 3/2022. 2 wells on property, great water. 2200 square foot horse barn with 4 stalls, tack room and horse wash room. 900 square foot detached garage with built in insulated dog kennels. 4500 square foot shop with automatic roll up doors. All out buildings have power and water installed. Three 3 acre horse paddocks fenced in around farm center. This area noted for the largest elk herd in the state.