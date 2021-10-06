It will take your breath away when you step into this meticulously updated home with uncommon craftsmanship features. High end updates in kitchens, with new cabinets, quartz countertops, intricate backsplash, induction range, new refrigerator and dishwasher with an amazing kitchen island. The hardwood floors, unique staircase, stained glass windows, summer porch, security system, cozy living room with gas fireplace and builtins are all attributes most home owners only dream of. The upstairs bedrooms have large walk in closets, original woodwork and large windows. The upstairs shower/bath has beveled ceramic tile, beautiful new cabinets and tasteful fixtures. Downstairs, a warm, friendly family room greets you with it's coziness. An infrared sauna, large laundry room, a fully tiled tub/shower, radiant hot water heat, newer water heater and furnace. Newer washer/dryer in large utility.
3 Bedroom Home in Lewistown - $450,000
