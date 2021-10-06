 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lewistown - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lewistown - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lewistown - $450,000

It will take your breath away when you step into this meticulously updated home with uncommon craftsmanship features. High end updates in kitchens, with new cabinets, quartz countertops, intricate backsplash, induction range, new refrigerator and dishwasher with an amazing kitchen island. The hardwood floors, unique staircase, stained glass windows, summer porch, security system, cozy living room with gas fireplace and builtins are all attributes most home owners only dream of. The upstairs bedrooms have large walk in closets, original woodwork and large windows. The upstairs shower/bath has beveled ceramic tile, beautiful new cabinets and tasteful fixtures. Downstairs, a warm, friendly family room greets you with it's coziness. An infrared sauna, large laundry room, a fully tiled tub/shower, radiant hot water heat, newer water heater and furnace. Newer washer/dryer in large utility.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News