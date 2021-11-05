3 Bedroom Home in Melstone - $69,900

Historic 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath 1,660 sq.ft. home on 7000 sq. ft. corner lot located in Melstone Montana. The home was an Old Counry School house that has been converted in a home.. Great options: The home would be easily converted into a single residential home with a rental. Or the home could be used a a rental home with two rental spaces. The Melstone area in know for great hunting opportunities, this home would be a great hunting headquarters to live in during hunting season..