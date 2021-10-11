Peaceful, private & secluded rural living, yet close to Billings. This property boasts many trees including aspens & as you enter the private driveway you feel like you're entering the privacy & seclusion you'd find in Red Lodge w/o the price! Resident mule deer & turkeys give you the feeling you're at a wildlife preserve. The home is a custom built log home complete w/ wrap around deck, master bedroom balcony, & walk out basement! The oversized insulated garage was built into the earth w/ 2X6 construction allowing it to remain very temperate no matter the outside temp! It features room to park & store up to 5 cars w/ a work shop area & approximately 1,170 SF of partially finished living quarters above the garage! The property features several greenhouses for growing what your heart desires & 2 storage sheds. Well hasn't been used recently.https://www.landsofamerica.com/listing/11747791
3 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The shooting incident was reported at 2:19 p.m. at House of Fadez, a barbershop at 18 S. 27th Street.
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
A GoFundMe page set up for a Washington woman who was severely burned after jumping into a Yellowstone National Park hot spring to rescue her …
A South Dakota woman was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago.
A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.
Sissy Goodwin gained national attention as a Wyoming man who wore women's clothes. A year after his death, his wife is keeping his legacy alive.
For the past year, Sissy Goodwin's wife has been working to preserve his memory. He opened up his life to others because he wanted to help people like him. This is her way of honoring that wish.
As the lake drains its fish are being concentrated in an increasingly smaller pool of water, creating a feeding frenzy for mergansers, a fish-eating duck, and seagulls who are stealing fish from the ducks.
-
- 6 min to read
The recovery of elk populations in Montana has now led many of the state’s hunters and landowners to a crossroads, a divisive debate over how best to manage this wildlife wealth.
- Updated
MSU Police characterized the incident as an assault.
“I am personally disgusted by the homophobic and misogynistic views that were reported in the Montana Kaimin," said UM President Seth Bodnar on Monday.