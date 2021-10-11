3 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $550,000

Peaceful, private & secluded rural living, yet close to Billings. This property boasts many trees including aspens & as you enter the private driveway you feel like you're entering the privacy & seclusion you'd find in Red Lodge w/o the price! Resident mule deer & turkeys give you the feeling you're at a wildlife preserve. The home is a custom built log home complete w/ wrap around deck, master bedroom balcony, & walk out basement! The oversized insulated garage was built into the earth w/ 2X6 construction allowing it to remain very temperate no matter the outside temp! It features room to park & store up to 5 cars w/ a work shop area & approximately 1,170 SF of partially finished living quarters above the garage! The property features several greenhouses for growing what your heart desires & 2 storage sheds. Well hasn't been used recently.https://www.landsofamerica.com/listing/11747791