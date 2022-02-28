3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $2,999,900

Fly fishing and hunting retreat. This River Ranch has 146 acres and nearly 1.5 miles of private river frontage on both the Stillwater River and the West Fork River. Rainbow, brown, and cutthroat trout teeming together will make for a legendary experience. A luxury property that sits in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains where you have access to thousands of public land acres within minutes. Custom built home remodeled with high end finishes, a beautiful designers kitchen, nearly 3000 sqft 3 bed 2 ½ baths set up to be your Montana retreat with multiple shops, barns, and outbuildings. Property is irrigated with good hay production. A true Montana experience is waiting for you to come and enjoy the endless recreational opportunities and the sounds of the river, 78 miles to Billings, 50 miles to Red Lodge, 2 hours to Bozeman and Yellowstone National Park.