3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $2,999,900

The 1.5 miles of direct private river access make this ranch one you don't want to miss. Rainbow, brown, and cutthroat trout teeming together make fly fishing a legendary experience. River Ranch with 146 acres of Stillwater River frontage and the West Fork of the Stillwater River. This luxury property sits in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains where you have access to thousands of public land acres within minutes. Custom built home just remodeled with high end finishes and a beautiful designers kitchen nearly 3000 sqft 3 bed 2 ½ baths set up to be your Montana retreat with multiple shops, barns, and outbuildings. Property is irrigated with good hay production. A true Montana experience is waiting for you to come and enjoy the endless recreational opportunities and the sounds of the river, 78 miles of Billings, 50 miles to Red Lodge, 2 hours to Bozeman and Yellowstone National Park.

