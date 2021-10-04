3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $525,000

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CABIN oriented to maximize the Mountain Views. In a rural keypad Gated Community with Ranch Manager. Built in 2000 w/ 3,060 sf, 3-Bed + non-egress Room, 3-Bath. OPEN Concept MAIN LEVEL, VAULTED Pine Ceiling, HARDWOOD Floors, Rock FIREPLACE. UPPER is the PRIMARY SUITE. Walkout LOWER Family Rm w/Views. Covered Decks on Main and Lower, Balcony on Upper. This lot borders CUSTER NATIONAL FOREST - walk right into the National Forest just steps from the cabin. The Ranch has fishing ponds, trails on 200+ acres of Association Land. Flyfish on the Blue Ribbon STILLWATER RIVER across the road. National Forest TRAILHEADS minutes away. NYE MONTANA offers recreational opportunities for Fishing, Hiking, Floating, Horseback Riding, ATV Trails, Hunting and MORE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/25. POSSESSION 9/1 or later. Some furniture stays. VIDEO TOUR: https://recreativemt.hd.pics/6-Forest-Trail