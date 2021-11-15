Want views of the Stillwater valley, easy access to the Stillwater river, and only 10 miles from Absarokee? Privacy and picturesque views are what await you in this open floor plan home with plenty of unfinished space to design to your own wants and needs. 20+/- acres for with no CC&R's awaits it's new owner and livestock if desired and property is boundary fenced and cross fenced. Excellent well and water production at 50 gpm (per well log). Need a shop with 220 amp and heat? Consider it done! Sellers are still in the process of cleaning up and out so be patient and considerate. Thank you!
3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $689,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The giant boulder that tumbled down from the Rims in 2019 and shattered the home of Bill and Marci Mercer left a trail of destruction that now…
A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that …
Seven more Yellowstone County residents ranging in age from 20s to 80s have died of COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total number of res…
A 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a crash near Laurel has been identified.
The city's removal of eight disc golf baskets from Phipps Park on Tuesday caught members of Billings' disc golf community by surprise.
Leaders have complained for years that Billings has become a “dumping ground” for many of the state's paroled and prerelease convicts, some of whom have committed heinous crimes here.
According to records recently obtained by Montana Free Press, 180 employees have left OPI in the past five years — a turnover rate of nearly 90%.
Two structure fires burning in Billings early Friday morning destroyed a detached garage, a shed and sent at least one person to the hospital.
On Friday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated.
A vote to formally request more information on privatizing management at MetraPark erupted into fiery debate Tuesday as frustrations over the privatization proposal ignited in the Yellowstone County commissioners meeting.