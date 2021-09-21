Want views of the Stillwater valley, easy access to the Stillwater river, and only 10 miles from Absarokee? Privacy and picturesque views are what await you in this open floor plan home with plenty of unfinished space to design to your own wants and needs. 20+/- acres for with no CC&R's awaits it's new owner and livestock if desired and property is boundary fenced and cross fenced. Excellent well and water production at 50 gpm (per well log). Need a shop with 220 amp and heat? Consider it done! Sellers are still in the process of cleaning up and out so be patient and considerate. Thank you!
3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $729,000
