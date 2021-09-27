3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $850,000

Dreaming of having Stillwater River Frontage out your back door? Approximately 12.5 miles from Absarokee, just off Stillwater River Rd. Enjoy this 1.4 acre proposed spec home new construction. Plans are to have foundation poured this fall with a finish date of late spring, early summer. Buyers will be provided a list of allowances and may have a say in colors, finishes, flooring, fixtures etc (subject to 2022 change orders if exceed allowance). Perfect lot with gradual river bank beach, fish, play, docking your river raft and tubes. Level lot with great views of the valley.