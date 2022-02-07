3 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $2,495,000

Very elegant luxury home on over 100 very private acres in Musselshell County with a spectacular views & High Speed internet! If you are looking for solitude, wildlife, and off grid living then this home is for you! This home offers total off grid 220v electrical service & Separate set up for the 40x80 in floor heated shop (boiler not in place). Complete with propane generator system. Travertine tile floors, custom kitchen cabinets, tongue and groove wood ceiling. This home has Lodge potential as it has 4 ba, 3br and 2 lofts. 2 Wood Stoves for heat. Home Theatre and a 22x70 Custom Amish built family room with loft and custom Amish wood stove for heating! Floor to ceiling shelving! Views of the Bull Mountains surround the home. Resident elk heard frequents the area along with Turkey, Deer & upland birds and water fowl on properties pond. Loafing shed and She Shed too!