Very elegant luxury home on over 100 very private acres in Musselshell County with a spectacular views & High Speed internet! If you are looking for solitude, wildlife, and off grid living then this home is for you! This home offers total off grid 220v electrical service & Separate set up for the 40x80 in floor heated shop (boiler not in place). Complete with propane generator system. Travertine tile floors, custom kitchen cabinets, tongue and groove wood ceiling. This home has Lodge potential as it has 4 ba, 3br and 2 lofts. 2 Wood Stoves for heat. Home Theatre and a 22x70 Custom Amish built family room with loft and custom Amish wood stove for heating! Floor to ceiling shelving! Views of the Bull Mountains surround the home. Resident elk heard frequents the area along with Turkey, Deer & upland birds and water fowl on properties pond. Loafing shed and She Shed too!
3 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $2,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Steven Morris, the Red Lodge middle school teacher who was essentially fired from the district recently, said Friday he had no hard feelings a…
The ultra-luxury Montage Big Sky resort – a $416 million, 520,000 square foot post and beam lodge – is the latest addition to the Montana mountain community amidst a continuing building boom.
The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council voted Wednesday to remove current President Donna Fisher from office.
Two Billings men caught in a sting operation targeting pedophiles last year now face federal charges.
A woman was sentenced to 85 years in prison Thursday for her role in the 2019 murder of a man in a Ballantine motel.
Every week Jan Boogman bakes thousands of the cookies with the gooey caramel center that the customers at his Caramel Cookie Waffles café are …
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.
Two parcels along the lower Yellowstone River will be pursued for acquisition by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
The Sidney Police Department is investigating a suspicious death as a homicide, as of Monday.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies stemming from a 2021 crash that killed a Billings teenager.