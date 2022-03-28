3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $379,900

Looking for a house that is BRAND SPARKLING NEW? Check out this New Construction in Park City! One level living!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an THREE car garage! 1/4(+/-) acre across the street from the Park City Park. Enjoy all the benefits of that extra space without having to maintain it! This open floorplan will check all of the boxes! Sip your favorite summer drink on the covered patio! Ten Springs Construction has built many homes in the area and are well known for their attention to detail and superlative business practices. Construction will begin after acceptance of a contract.