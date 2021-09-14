3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $439,000

Proposed New Construction in Park City! One level living with 3 bedroom, 2 baths and an oversized three car garage on almost 1/4 of an acre. You will be able to pick quite a few finishes! This open floorplan will check all of the boxes! Quality of this kind is hard to find at this price! Ten Springs Construction has built many homes in the area and are well known for their attention to detail and superlative business practices. Water-resistant laminate, tile floors, solid surface counter tops, 30 year Malarkey Shingles, and hardie-plank siding will be some of the finished product. Construction will begin after acceptance of a contract. Appointments are available with the builder upon request. Square foot may be different upon completion depending on any variations made.