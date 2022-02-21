 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $450,000

Move in before spring!! Check out this Brand New Construction in Park City! One level living!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an THREE car garage! 1/4(+/-) acre across the street from the Park City Park. Enjoy all the benefits of that extra space without having to maintain it! This open floorplan will check all of the boxes! Quality of this kind is hard to find at this price! Ten Springs Construction has built many homes in the area and are well known for their attention to detail and superlative business practices. You will be able to pick quite a few finishes! Water-resistant laminate, tile bathroom floors, 30 year Malarkey Shingles, premium vinyl windows, and hardie-plank siding will be some of the finished product. Construction will begin after acceptance of a contract. Let's schedule a meeting with the builder and talk specifics!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News