Move in before spring!! Check out this Brand New Construction in Park City! One level living!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an THREE car garage! 1/4(+/-) acre across the street from the Park City Park. Enjoy all the benefits of that extra space without having to maintain it! This open floorplan will check all of the boxes! Quality of this kind is hard to find at this price! Ten Springs Construction has built many homes in the area and are well known for their attention to detail and superlative business practices. You will be able to pick quite a few finishes! Water-resistant laminate, tile bathroom floors, 30 year Malarkey Shingles, premium vinyl windows, and hardie-plank siding will be some of the finished product. Construction will begin after acceptance of a contract. Let's schedule a meeting with the builder and talk specifics!
3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $450,000
