Nearly complete. All one level living in this spacious rancher with open floor plan that includes a large kitchen with island & large pantry closet, living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings, generous dining area, master suite with bath that has tiled walk in shower & large double closets, there are 2 more bedrooms & a bath on the opposite end of the home. A BONUS FEATURE is the RV GARAGE,15.6'X61' long with 12X14 overhead door for all your toys attached to the double garage for your cars. There will be landscape and underground sprinklers around the immediate area of the home (not the whole lot).Large lot will accommodate additional garage/shop (call for details & price) Pictures are from previous builds that reflect interior/exterior finishes. .Price does not include water softener & R/O. Taxes only estimated.
3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"These are the kinds of conditions they can tell stories about; ‘The day we did GameDay in five-degree weather in Bozeman.’” ESPN producer Drew Gallagher
Actor Kevin Costner hosts a four-part series on Yellowstone National Park that begins airing on Sunday.
For years, jail administrators in Yellowstone County have been caught in the same vice squeezing detention facilities nationwide. It’s got too many inmates and not enough jailors.
Dylan Troy Jackson, 20, is wanted in federal court following charges of kidnapping and assault.
The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unknown due to a lack of evidence, park officials said.
The Bobcats clinched a share of the Big Sky title for the first time in 10 years.
The owners of the Billings Sports Plex, once the practice home of the Billings Outlaws, have sold the building to a Colorado-based family entertainment company.
After leaving elected office, the 55-year-old formed a band called Corey Stapleton and The Pretty Pirates.
The Breakfast Flakes of Cat Country 102.9, Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, brought back Flakesgiving for the 35th year, handing out hundreds of meals to area residents for Thanksgiving.
Southeast Montana’s Clearwater Wind Project began generating electricity for Puget Sound Energy this month.