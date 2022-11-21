3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $595,000

Nearly complete. All one level living in this spacious rancher with open floor plan that includes a large kitchen with island & large pantry closet, living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings, generous dining area, master suite with bath that has tiled walk in shower & large double closets, there are 2 more bedrooms & a bath on the opposite end of the home. A BONUS FEATURE is the RV GARAGE,15.6'X61' long with 12X14 overhead door for all your toys attached to the double garage for your cars. There will be landscape and underground sprinklers around the immediate area of the home (not the whole lot).Large lot will accommodate additional garage/shop (call for details & price) Pictures are from previous builds that reflect interior/exterior finishes. .Price does not include water softener & R/O. Taxes only estimated.