3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,199,888

Views Views Views! Custom post and beam home built to take advantage of the 360 degree views from atop the bench above Highway 212 just south of Red Lodge. Stunning views of the Beartooth range, canyon and wide open views out every room in the house. Situated next to Silver Run Elk Refuge and state land with privacy to enjoy the peacefulness. Walls of glass greet you as you enter the home, cathedral ceilings, open floorplan, upgraded appliances, fully finished basement with bar. Garage door is being replaced.

