The Lone Star Ranchette is log cabin living with jaw-dropping Pryor mountain views. Full of light, every window in every room frames an incredible expanse of sky and extraordinary scenery. Inside, the hewn wood walls glow, the grand rock fireplace provides tranquil ambiance and the vaulted ceilings increase the country luxury. The spacious master bedroom and en suite will not disappoint. Down the stairs, a grand game room, two more refined bedrooms and a classic bathroom round out this high end home. Outside, the twenty acres of gorgeous scenery with can be enjoyed from the wraparound deck or patio throughout the changing seasons. Revel in the beauty and seclusion of this slice of Montana paradise with plenty of hunting and fishing opportunities and then delight in the fact that you are just two miles from historic Red Lodge, Montana.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,250,000
