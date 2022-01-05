3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $339,000

Spacious open floorplan in this 1900's Red Lodge home on 3 city lots. Great natural light, original fir floors, high ceilings, updated kitchen and lovely sun porch. Rare in a home of this era, there is a main level bedroom and 2 more upstairs with a full bath on the first floor and a stubbed in bath in the basement. The sunporch is the ideal plant sanctuary and a great sunny place for your morning coffee. The large lot has an oversized single car garage with workspace, an RV pad and patio. Just a block off of Broadway in a great location. Loaded with potential! This won't last!