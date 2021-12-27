3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $490,000

This Well maintained home on 4.43 acres is nestled beneath the beartooths with view of Red Lodge Mtn. Covered in wildlife and a short drive to Red Lodge and the Red Lodge ski resort. You are far enough away from the neighbors to enjoy privacy yet only minutes from golfing, skiing, fishing and hunting. Within 30 minutes of the Stillwater River, 15 Minutes from Rock Creek, and 27 minutes to Red Lodge Mtn. Ski Resort. The property is fenced for horses and the interior lot is fenced for your dogs. You don't want to miss out on a chance at catching this affordable Montana property. Additional interior photos forthcoming.