This charming updated historic home on the main street captures the character of Red Lodge with classic craftsmanship, stained-glass windows, and décor that exudes the Basecamp for Adventure. Sold fully furnished with well-appointed furniture and fixtures if desired. Home is equipped with the latest smart home technology lock system and security, along with the Nest home monitoring system. Plus, lots of improvements have been made so you don’t have to, including new roof, deck, heat / AC, kitchen remodel, bathroom addition, and more renovations throughout. This property boasts a fantastic rental history and is ready to book more! Take a seat on the back deck and gaze out at the mountains. Enjoy your own mountain home or share it with other happy travelers.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 6 min to read
Free elk hunts offered through a random drawing are helping the Paradise Valley Ranch reduce its elk population while also building relations with the community.
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, allegedly killed her two young children with a knife at their house near Reserve Street on Friday.
Following pushback from industry stakeholders and lawmakers, the state Department of Revenue has decided to remove an unpopular ban on CBD pro…
Billings’ long and meandering ice hockey tale will add another chapter next year.
One person is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a West End home Wednesday.
A child was killed and three others injured in a wreck near Glendive.
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
A Hi-Line electric cooperative has been ordered by a Valley County district judge to pay more than $2 million to the victim of a years-old sex…
Prior to the pandemic, Montana Tactical was selling boxes of 300 Winchester Magnum ammunition for about $30 a box. The last time it had them in stock, they were selling for $99 a box.
Jennifer Lackman collected used clothing for five years to open Underground Fashion Exchange, but she's spent a lifetime in a family that resells things for a living.