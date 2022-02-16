This charming updated historic home on the main street captures the character of Red Lodge with classic craftsmanship, stained-glass windows, and décor that exudes the Basecamp for Adventure. Sold fully furnished with well-appointed furniture and fixtures if desired. Home is equipped with the latest smart home technology lock system and security, along with the Nest home monitoring system. Plus, lots of improvements have been made so you don’t have to, including new roof, deck, heat / AC, kitchen remodel, bathroom addition, and more renovations throughout. This property boasts a fantastic rental history and is ready to book more! Take a seat on the back deck and gaze out at the mountains. Enjoy your own mountain home or share it with other happy travelers.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $499,000
