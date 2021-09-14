3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $579,999

You will not want to miss this incredible home located on the 14th fairway of the Red Lodge golf course! This builder has incredible attention to detail and you will not be disappointed. Home will have knotty alder trim, knotty alder cabinets & knotty alder interior doors, quartz countertops, 13' cathedral ceilings in living room and master bath will have tiled shower. Enjoy the mountain views with the walkout from the back of the home, or stay inside and enjoy the radiant in floor heat. Buyer may be able to choose finishes/colors if offer is accepted soon.