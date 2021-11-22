PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR HOME- 2 car garage only. Beautifully crafted Ranch home-expected completion date-Feb, 2022. High end finishes include, Great room w/2 story vaulted ceilings-9ft in rest of home, LVP & tile flooring, alder cabinets & trim, granite counter tops, floor to ceiling rock gas fireplace, Master w/en-suite, large walk-in closet, dual master sinks, oversized tile shower. LP Diamond Kote Siding, Finished garage w/heater, crawl space, high efficiency furnace, central air & on demand hot water. Covered back patio & front porch. All city services - SIDS paid in full. Subdivision allows vacation rentals.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $599,888
