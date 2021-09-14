 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $632,000

This Red Lodge Golf Course home will have impressive features & great views in many directions. The great room will have a vaulted pine ceiling with built in white oak shelves, nice large windows & a GFP. Kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, white oak cabinets, an island with raised bar, pantry & adjacent dining room with access to back patio. Solid pine doors & trim throughout home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, all with quartz countertops & white oak cabinets, master bathroom will have a tiled shower & separate soaking tub. Foyer, laundry room with deep sink, & 2 car fully finished garage. Outside will have LP Smart Siding, seamless gutters, landscaping, UGS, patio & concrete driveway. Completion to be approximately 03/2022. Get in early to be able to pick some of the finishes & colors. Color pictures are just showcasing builders precise craftsmanship in recently built homes.

