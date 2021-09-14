3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $648,000

Promise Lane Construction will be starting on another quality built ranch style home on the golf course. Exquisite craftsmanship will showcase a nice sized foyer into the great room with vaulted blue pine ceiling, GFP with stone surrounding, recessed lighting & an abundance of windows to capture the mountain views. The kitchen will feature quartz countertops, custom alder cabinets, SS appliances, island/breakfast bar, and adjacent dining room with a door out to the patio for relaxing and taking in the sunsets & views. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths with quartz countertops & custom cabinets, master bath to have large tub & a tiled shower, a laundry room with a deep sink & custom cabinet, Marvin windows, & a 2 car garage complete this home. Outside to have LP Smart siding. seamless gutters & landscaped with UGSP. Color photos in listing are of similar homes showcasing builders craftsmanship.