3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $649,999

This home is SIMILAR-Pictures are NOT of this listing. Same builder and finishes. Can add RV Garage. Ultra custom single level ranch home situated on almost a 1/3 acre lot. Not directly on the golf course and safe from golf balls. 12 foot great room w/6 foot windows creating a wall of glass out the back. Floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace and tongue and groove blue pine ceiling. Quartz countertops, Knotty Alder cabinets, LVP flooring, island/breakfast bar and oversized pantry. Master bedroom with large tile shower, tub, double vanity walk in closet and patio door. Radiant heat, 2 car garage - fully finished and trimmed. Concrete drive, covered porch, landscaped - sod, sprinklers, 3 ft stone perimeter, rock flower beds, large patio in back.