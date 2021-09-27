This home is SIMILAR-Pictures are NOT of this listing. Same builder and finishes. Can add RV Garage. Ultra custom single level ranch home situated on almost a 1/3 acre lot. Not directly on the golf course and safe from golf balls. 12 foot great room w/6 foot windows creating a wall of glass out the back. Floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace and tongue and groove blue pine ceiling. Quartz countertops, Knotty Alder cabinets, LVP flooring, island/breakfast bar and oversized pantry. Master bedroom with large tile shower, tub, double vanity walk in closet and patio door. Radiant heat, 2 car garage - fully finished and trimmed. Concrete drive, covered porch, landscaped - sod, sprinklers, 3 ft stone perimeter, rock flower beds, large patio in back.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $649,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
At first, Deb and John Wood thought somebody shot four of their goats Wednesday evening.
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A Billings man died Thursday after a pickup truck that he was traveling in went off the road near Lavina.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
COVID-19 turmoil in Lodge Grass results in suspension, reinstatement of football coach and potential firing of AD
The controversy stems from Friday night's football game between Lodge Grass and Fairview.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.
Cassie Ann Rathie, 32, of Billings, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and to aggravated identity theft.
A man is in the hospital after being shot near Billings Logan International Airport early Thursday morning.
Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.