 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $650,000

This Cabin/Home sits on 1.7 acres with Access to Rock Creek! The Access via a short jaunt through the tree-lined path. Natural spring for irrigation water is available; pass over 2 bridges for Access over the finger streams leading down to Rock Creek. The home features two bedrooms on the main with a tiled shower and stackable laundry hookups. L-shaped kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, a large peninsula seating area, and super high ceilings in the living room and dining area. The open, second-floor loft overlooks the dining and living area. With a custom railing. The second story has an additional tiled tub/shower along with a third bedroom. A large vaulted living room leads to a covered concrete back patio to sit and listen to the creek. You can own a piece of Montana just minutes from downtown Red Lodge! and a great nature walk to Rock Creek! Watch the Video!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News