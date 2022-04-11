3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $650,000

This Cabin/Home sits on 1.7 acres with Access to Rock Creek! The Access via a short jaunt through the tree-lined path. Natural spring for irrigation water is available; pass over 2 bridges for Access over the finger streams leading down to Rock Creek. The home features two bedrooms on the main with a tiled shower and stackable laundry hookups. L-shaped kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, a large peninsula seating area, and super high ceilings in the living room and dining area. The open, second-floor loft overlooks the dining and living area. With a custom railing. The second story has an additional tiled tub/shower along with a third bedroom. A large vaulted living room leads to a covered concrete back patio to sit and listen to the creek. You can own a piece of Montana just minutes from downtown Red Lodge! and a great nature walk to Rock Creek! Watch the Video!