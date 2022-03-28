Announcing the launch of Alpine Basin; a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes will feature fine finishes, open floorplans & easy living where the HOA takes care of the details. The 3 bedroom/2.5 bath homes are a spacious 2084 sq. feet with 2 car garage. The vaulted great room features a gas fireplace & open floorplan perfect for entertaining. The den upstairs opens to a great covered upper patio. Quality finishes include granite/marble kitchen countertops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. As the development progresses there will be a clubhouse with equipment rental, community room, outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs & onsite property management for short term vacation rentals, snow/lawn by the HOA. Offering easy resort style living where you can "settle in but venture out" & enjoy all the outdoor recreation Red Lodge offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $679,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.
A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including meth and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills for distribution admitted to traffick…
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium, a landmark events hub on Broadwater Avenue in midtown Billings, is under contract to be sold.
This year’s race for the Billings School District 2 board is something this community hasn’t seen in a long time.
Country artist Jonah Prill will play his new song "Fire It Up" on "American Song Contest," which airs live on NBC at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, Mont. died after he reportedly fell while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield.