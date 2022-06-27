NEW BUILD May 2022 completion on .23 acre corner lot. 2500 sq ft living area. 3/4 bedrooms/flex room. Enter 45 x 16 living space with 3-way views to mountains, golf course and valleys. This space flows front to back from the dining area, centered 18 x 16 kitchen with 10 x 4 island and 4-person seating and adjacent to rear yard facing living room with fireplace. Split 19 x 13 Owner suite with 10 x 9 closet & 15 x 9 bath. 13 ‘ wide shared full bath and powder bath. 16 x 10 rear outdoor living area. 1250 sf of engineered wood floors, quartz/hard surface counters, single panel interior doors and nickel, brushed brass cabinet, bath, and door hardware. Stainless Steel GE PROFILE appliances: gas range, wall mounted vent hood, 36 “ French Drawer counter depth refrigerator, spacious 3 car garage
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $698,850
