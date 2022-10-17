Announcing the launch of Alpine Basin; a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes will feature fine finishes, open floorplans & easy living where the HOA takes care of the details. The 3 bedroom/2.5 bath homes are a spacious 2084 sq. feet with 2 car garage. The vaulted great room features a gas fireplace & open floorplan perfect for entertaining. The den upstairs opens to a great covered upper patio. Quality finishes include granite/quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. As the development progresses there will be a clubhouse with equipment rental, community room, outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs & onsite property management for short term vacation rentals, snow/lawn by the HOA. Offering easy resort style living where you can "settle in but venture out" & enjoy all the outdoor recreation Red Lodge offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $699,900
