This stunning home touts a greatroom flooded with light, featuring 18' ceiling with unobstructed views of the Beartooth Mountains & custom fireplace. High end finishes & professional design will not disappoint. Dining room comfortably seats 8 with views of Red Lodge Ski Mountain & walkout to covered patio. Designer kitchen complete with gas range, vented hood, quartz counters, under cabinet lighting & custom tiled backsplash. Main level features a spacious master bedroom with private bath; custom vanities, tiled shower with bench & walk-in closet. Main level with a second bedroom, vaulted ceiling, main floor bathroom & mudroom/laundry with access to 2 car garage. Upstairs Loft offers extra living area, vaulted bedroom and private bathroom. Landscaped with UGSP. In the Spires subdivision where owners enjoy great views, walking paths & the park with streams. Construction by DB Carpentry
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $709,000
