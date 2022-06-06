NEW BUILD May 2022 completion on .23 acre corner lot. 2500 sq ft living area. 3/4 bedrooms/flex room. Enter 45 x 16 living space with 3-way views to mountains, golf course and valleys. This space flows front to back from the dining area, centered 18 x 16 kitchen with 10 x 4 island and 4-person seating and adjacent to rear yard facing living room with fireplace. Split 19 x 13 Owner suite with 10 x 9 closet & 15 x 9 bath. 13 ‘ wide shared full bath and powder bath. 16 x 10 rear outdoor living area. 1250 sf of engineered wood floors, quartz/hard surface counters, single panel interior doors and nickel, brushed brass cabinet, bath, and door hardware. Stainless Steel GE PROFILE appliances: gas range, wall mounted vent hood, 36 “ French Drawer counter depth refrigerator, spacious 3 car garage
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $718,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A shootout between a 19-year-old Billings man and Billings police ended with the suspect dead and one cop injured late Monday evening.
Two children were killed Friday and a teen hospitalized after a collision on a rural road between Billings and Roundup.
A two vehicle crash on Shepherd Acton Road and Hofferber Road resulted in two fatalities in Shepherd on Friday afternoon.
Two Hi-Line men were recently fined after being successfully prosecuted for illegal outfitting.
A dinosaur hunter's Montana fossil find recently sold at auction for $12.4 million. That's just one of 22 fossils he's unearthed on one rancher's property.
At least one person is dead and a portion of a residential block near North Park is closed while police investigate a shooting which occured late Monday night.
PSC commissioner is a little-known job with big impact on Montanans’ household budgets, although in recent years commission scandals have attracted public and government scrutiny.
Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.
Sheriff's deputies have cordoned off the scene of a reported shooting at Garden Avenue and Thicket Lane at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A Billings teen is accused of firing multiple rounds out a car window and striking a home while driving around the city over the weekend with two other teens.