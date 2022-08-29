 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $729,888

Wonderful New Construction 2 story located on the 14th Fairway in Diamond C Links subd, the newer section of Red Lodge golf course. Beautiful views of the Beartooth mountains to the west and views of the golf course to the east. Great floorplan with a main floor master suite and two large bedrooms upstairs. Estimated completion is mid September 2022. French gray Diamond Kote siding, black/charcoal Architectural shingles, insulated 3 car garage with 3 doors & 2 man doors. High efficiency Trane furnace with central air. 9 ft ceilings, quartz counter tops, hickory and/or white cabinets, LVP flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. PICTURES OF INSIDE ARE EXAMPLES OF TYPES OF FINISHES NOT OF THIS HOUSE.

