Announcing the launch of Alpine Basin; a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes will feature fine finishes, open floorplans & easy living where the HOA takes care of the details. The 3 bedroom/2.5 bath homes are a spacious 2084 sq. feet with 2 car garage. The vaulted great room features a gas fireplace & open floorplan perfect for entertaining. The den upstairs opens to a great covered upper patio. Quality finishes include granite/quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. As the development progresses there will be a clubhouse with equipment rental, community room, outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs & onsite property management for short term vacation rentals, snow/lawn by the HOA. Offering easy resort style living where you can "settle in but venture out" & enjoy all the outdoor recreation Red Lodge offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $729,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 77-year-old woman with dementia had been missing since she walked away from her Green Acres Drive home on the far west end of Billings Sunday night.
“The kids are essentially parentless now,” said Chavez. “This terrible thing touches a lot of lives. We just don’t have any words for it.”
Billings Police have named the man involved in the Sunday carjacking homicide and home invasion where he shot the homeowner during a birthday party.
A Billings man accused of raping a teenage girl last month will make his initial appearance in court Friday.
The man killed Sunday in an apparent carjacking that preceded a seven-hour standoff in midtown Billings has been identified.
"He has a criminal history that is impossible to summarize in less than an hour," the prosecutor told the judge.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Firefighters waited before entering the house after several small explosions were heard.
Billings family was holding a birthday party when gunman barged in Sunday night