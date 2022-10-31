NEW CONSTRUCTION - highly desired owner occupied subdivision. Beautifully crafted 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2029 square foot ranch home built by Griffin-Khan Construction. Upgraded finishes are planned including vaulted ceilings in great room - 9ft in other rooms. LVP in most living areas w/tile flooring in baths. Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, alder trim and painted doors. Floor to ceiling rock gas fireplace with custom mantle. Master suite, walk-in closet with built in organizers, dual master sinks, oversized tile shower and separate tub. High efficiency furnace, central air and on demand hot water heater. Crawl space, LP Two-tone Diamond Kote siding, Architectural shingle roof, 3 car insulated & finished garage with heater, covered front porch & covered back patio. .
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $798,888
